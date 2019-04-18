Police advice residents to be vigilant after crimes in Horncastle and surrounding villages

Lincolnshire Police have reminded residents to be vigilant following crimes in Horncastle and surrounding villages.

At about 1.15am on Sunday, April 14 there was an attempted burglary at Charles H Hill, workshops, in Horsington.

Unknown offenders tried to use rocks to break the windows but failed - incident number 127 of April 14 refers.

Overnight on Monday, April 15/Tuesday, April 16, a blue New Holland Tractor was stolen, along with a green trailer from farm buildings at Martin.

Incident 205 of April 16 refers.

On Tuesday, April 16, a white Renault pick up van was a large flashing light (registration YG09 EBK with two white males on board was seen acting suspiciously around farm and yards in the Stixwould area during daylight hours.

Also on Tuesday, April 16, cash boxes at Wa’shum & Dry Laundrettes, on Bridge Street, Horncastle, were forced open and a quantity of money was stolen. Incident 324 of April 16 refers. • Call 101 with info