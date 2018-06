Horncastle Police say they are continuing investigations into allegations of bullying in a town park.

The News reported last week that a parent had claimed teenagers had approached two younger children and attempted to ‘goad them’ to jump into a deep pond at Bain Valley Park.

PSCO Nigel Wass said police were aware of the identities of some of the teenagers.

He explained officers were keen to talk to everyone involved to build an accurate picture of what happened.