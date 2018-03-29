One man arrested after Luton van rams police car and is chased across county

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after a chase across the county involving a police helicopter.

The pursuit began in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) when Lincolnshire Police say they were alerted to reports of a suspicious white Luton van on a new development at Tattershall Lakes called the Rock Star unit.

When officers tracked down the van, their vehicle was allegedly rammed by the driver who drove off without stopping for them.

A ‘stinger’ device, designed to puncture car tyres and bring car chases to a halt, was deployed at Navenby and two people were said to have run from the vehicle into the Boothby Graffoe area.

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service assisted in the search and one man was located by Police Dog Kolt and his handler. Enquiries are on-going to trace a second person, said a police spokesman.

She added: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary at a property at Tattershall Lakes, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

“We would appreciate a witness appeal for anyone who saw a white Luton van driving around in the area of Tattershall Lakes in the early hours.”

The police force control room commented on their Twitter feed: “Earlier on we had an example of how quickly things can change in here - we went from the pace of a regular night shift to being at full pelt controlling a pursuit. Multiple officers and helicopter involved going across different areas, but a good result in the end.”

Zoe Crawford of Boothby Graffoe responded: “We woke to the helicopter shining a light across our garden! Very freaky!”