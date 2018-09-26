Officers from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire called in to help Lincolnshire Police find missing Stuart Hurst

Police officers from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire have been called in to help Lincolnshire Police find missing man Stuart Hurst.

Lincolnshire Police remain concerned for the wellbeing of a Stuart who they believe could be in the Woodhall Spa area.

Stuart is still missing from his home in New Bolingbroke.

Last night (Tuesday) a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Stuart was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and blue trousers. He may also have been wearing a grey shiny jacket.

“Our search teams are focusing on woods in the area of Woodhall Spa and we are being joined by officers from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

“We are very worried about Stuart and any information to help us find his is appreciated.”

In a statement issued on Monday night, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for the safety of Stuart Hurst, it is believed he could be in the Woodhall Spa area and officers are carrying out searches.

“Stuart is about 5ft 10 tall, of medium build and he may also have some facial hair.

“The police drone and NPAS helicopter are supporting this search.

“Stuart does not pose a danger to anyone whatsoever and any sightings of him should be reported by calling 101.”

Police are also appealing for anyone who was in The Broadway area of Woodhall Spa between 2pm and 4.30pm on Monday (September 24) to get in touch, particularly if they have any dashcam footage.

• If you have seen Stuart or have information about his whereabouts, call 101.