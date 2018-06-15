New Assistant Chief Constable appointed to Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have appointed a new Assistant Chief Constable - Kerrin Wilson.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “As Chief Superintendent, her present role is heading up the Special Operations Unit for Cleveland and Durham Police. We are very excited to welcome her to Lincolnshire and look forward to her ideas and contributions.”

Upon hearing of her appointment, Chief Supt Wilson spoke of her excitement in securing the role and joining the Lincolnshire Force.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled and humbled to be selected. The Force has a great feel with wonderful people who are determined to deliver the very best policing to the communities of Lincolnshire. I look forward to working with CC Bill Skelly and the rest of the Chief Officer team to help deliver these ambitions. I can’t wait to start!”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “I am delighted Kerrin will be joining us in Lincolnshire as the new Assistant Chief Constable. She brings some outstanding qualities and will be a huge asset to the force in keeping our communities safe and feeling safe.”

Chief Supt Wilson is expected to take up the new role in early autumn.

She said: “I joined Durham Constabulary in 2013 on promotion to Superintendent, from North Yorkshire Police. I have 25 years of service with four North East Forces starting with Northumbria Police in 1992 and the bulk of my service with Cleveland Constabulary before moving to NYP on promotion to Chief Inspector. The clear links and relationships I have developed across the boundaries of these forces have certainly been used to good effect since I joined the ranks of Durham.

“I have a background in a variety of disciplines at all levels of my career from operational uniform, CID and specialist roles. This has included Head of Tasking & Co-ordinating Command (Media, Resourcing, Intelligence, Research & Analysis, Control Rooms); Safeguarding; Volume Crime; Diversity Unit; Local Area Command; Neighbourhood Policing and serving on secondment to the Foreign & Commonwealth Office as the Director for Training the Iraqi Police based in Baghdad.”

She added: “I have also undertaken regional and national responsibilities in the Hostage Negotiating world and have been deployed internationally in this capacity both on operational deployments and reviewing New South Wales police (Australia) effectiveness in a terrorist siege.

“I am a keen advocate of the Equality agenda, in particular supporting BME and women’s aspirations both within the police service and wider afield. This includes my role as a board member for the North East Chamber of Commerce Women’s Advisory Board.

“My current role is the Commander for a collaborative unit covering Armed Response and Roads Policing for Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU) and Dogs section which also covers North Yorkshire (three forces).”

She is married and says she loves life, adventure, travel, music and socialising.