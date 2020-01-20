Motorists reminded to drive carefully in icy conditions

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully in icy conditions after three RTC’s in the Horncastle area on Saturday (January 18).

In a Tweet, Horncastle Police said: “Drivers of Lincolnshire please slow down.

“Officers at the RTCs across the Lincolnshire Wolds are seeing most drivers not taking in to account the icy ❄conditions even when the signs are out to slow down.”

On Saturday afternoon, Horncastle Police attended a crash on the B1195 at Mavis Enderby.

According to police, there were no serious injuries.