More than 160 weapons seized or handed in during police crackdown

More than 160 weapons have now been either seized or surrendered in Lincolnshire as part of a major operation to tackle offences using guns, knives and other weapons.

A total of 123 arrests have also been made since Operation Rapton was launched, in October, and several warrants have been executed.

Originally launched in the west of the county, it is to be adopted across the whole county following these successes.

Among the weapons most recently surrendered were several knives (pictured) which were handed in at South Park, Lincoln, police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Sep Myers said: “We have noticed a significant reduction in the number of serious offences involving weapons since Operation Raptor was launched, but this does not mean that our work stops.

“This is an ongoing operation in which we will constantly target those who possess and use weapons, across the county.

“Almost 70 weapons have been handed in by the public at our police stations, which means they are guaranteed not to fall into the hands of a criminal.

“Lincolnshire is a safe place to live and we want it to remain that way, so I would encourage anyone who has information about weapons offences to contact us.”

In addition to the arrests, officers have carried out weapons checks at bars and nightclubs and worked with schools to talk about the dangers of carrying weapons.

As part of Operation Raptor, a weapon surrender is in place. Members of the public can take weapons to the main police stations in the county, which include Boston, Skegness and Grantham.

If you have information about weapons offences, or need support, call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.