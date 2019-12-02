Missing man last seen in Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for any sightings of missing man Fred Gibson.

The 82-year-old was last seen in Woodhall Spa on Thursday, November 28, at about 1.45pm.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Fred’s car, an Audi Q5, was parked at 3.15pm on the same day, close to the Railway Inn at Kirkstead Bridge.

Fred is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short hair.

He was wearing a blue top, jeans and a sleeveless shooting jacket.

If you have information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 384 of November 28.