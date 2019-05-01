Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a burglary overnight (April 28/29) at a Farm in Lodge Lane, Minting.

Roller shutter doors were forced and a red 250 Honda quad bike stolen, along with a racing cycle and a chainsaw.

Power cables were also stolen from Bardney Road in Wragby during the same period.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “Please be vigilant for anything that may seem suspicious, such as vehicles taking an interest in locations such as buildings.

“Also any sightings of large vans and 4x4 vehicles seen in the early hours of the morning.”

If you have any information on the Minting burglary, call 101 quoting incident 132 of April 29.