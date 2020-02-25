Men released on bail after police raid in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police confirmed today (Tuesday) that two males arrested in Horncastle on suspicion of possession of a firearm have been released on bail.

The News revealed the arrests took place after armed police swooped in on an address in the town centre on Sunday night.

Police initially said a 15-year-old male and a 24-year-old man were arrested.

Officers had received a report at 8.37pm of a man in possession of a firearm at an address in the Bull Ring.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said on Monday: “The two males are in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“Incident 393 of February 23 refers.”

Eyewitnesses said customers in the Red Lion public house were told by officers to remain inside while the raid was carried out.

• No further details have been released.