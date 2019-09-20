Men discovered wounds after shaking hands with elderly woman

Police would like to speak to the people in these CCTV images who were travelling on a bus heading to Skegness.

On August 6, an elderly woman was seen shaking hands with two males, who later discovered they had small wounds on their hands.

The woman left the bus from Lincoln at Horncastle. The two males attended hospital but their wounds were not serious.

In a statement police said they would like to make clear that the people in the photographs are not being treated as suspects, but we would like to speak to them as they may have information relating to this incident.

If you have any information that could help, call 101 quoting the reference 91 of 23rd June; or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box;

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org