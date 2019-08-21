Manby man charged with multiple child sex offences

A man from Manby is due to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday) to face multiple charges of sexual offences against children.

Francis Mowday, 26, of Carlton Park, faces four charges of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and three charges of causing or inciting a girl aged between 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.

He also faces four charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

All of the alleged offences took place between May 2017 and September 2017.

Mowday is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow to face the charges.