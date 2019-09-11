Man to appear in court over New York incident

Lincolnshire Police have named the man who was arrested on Monday following a firearms incident in New York.

In a statement issued today (Wednesday) the force said: “Robert Farrington, 65, of New York, has been charged with possession of firearm with intent to cause fear.

“He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, September 11).

Original story:

Police officers were called to a property in New York, near Tattershall, on Monday evening (September 9).

A statement from Lincolnshire Police issued on September 9 stated: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident at a property in the Haven Bank area of New York.

“We are advising residents to remain in their property as a precaution while we deal with this incident.

“This was reported to us at 5.50pm.”

Police issued a further update that evening.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “The incident has now been fully resolved, there are no ongoing public safety concerns and a local man has been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm.

“No members of the public, or officers have been injured and local residents are free to resume as normal.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”