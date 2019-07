Lincolnshire Police have charged a 21-year-old man, from Horncastle, after an incident in the town centre yesterday (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Myles Horton, 21, of Horncastle, has been charged with assault, criminal damage, theft and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

“This follows an incident yesterday in which a bus was damaged in Horncastle.

“Horton will appear before Lincoln Magistrates today (Friday).”