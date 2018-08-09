Man smashed Horncastle pub windows after taking cocaine and alcohol

A 26-year-old man told magistrates that he smashed windows of two pubs in Horncastle because his long-term relationship was under pressure as his partner’s father was very ill.

Callum Kane Simons, of North Road, Tetford, admitted damaging a window at the Black Swan in Boston Road, Horncastle on July 6, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

A second charge of damaging a window at the Kings Head on the same day was withdrawn after prosecutor Nick Todd informed magistrates the landlord had accepted a compensation payment of £100 from Simons.

Mr Todd told the court that just after 11pm, Simons, who was barred from the Black Swan, smashed a window at the pub, cutting his hand in the process.

He was detained by police nearby after running off.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Simons was remorseful as soon as he realised what he had done.

She said his long term partnership was under pressure because his partner was so upset about her father’s illness.

She said he went out on that evening, took cocaine and alcohol but ‘had no idea why he had taken things out on the two pubs’.

She said he did offer to pay for the damage at the Black Swan but the landlord refused to accept it.

The magistrates told Simons that ‘with the situation your partner was in, you were no help to her at all that night’.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £115 in costs and charges.