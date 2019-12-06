Man last spotted in Woodhall Spa has been missing for over a week

Police enquiries are ongoing for any information or sightings of man who was last seen in Woodhall Spa more than a week ago.

Fred Gibson, 82, was last seen about in Woodhall Spa on Thursday, November 28, at about 1.45pm.

Fred is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short hair.

He was wearing a blue top, jeans and a sleeveless shooting jacket.

His car, an Audi Q5, was parked at 3.15pm on November 28 - close to the Railway Inn at Kirkstead Bridge.

If you have information, call 101 quoting incident 384 of November 28.