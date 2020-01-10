Man faces jury trial over fatal collision

A 25-year-old man will face trial at Lincoln Crown Court following a fatal collision on the A153, near Cadwell Park, last year.

Charlie Ledbury, of James Street in Grimsby, faces two charges relating to the incident on April 10, 2019:

• Causing the death of Margaret Patrick by dangerous driving;

• Causing serious injury to another woman by dangerous driving.

Ledbury appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and the case was transferred to Lincoln Crown Court.

No pleas were entered at this stage, and the date and time of the trial is yet to be confirmed.

Ledbury was granted unconditional bail until the next court hearing.