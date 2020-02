Emergency services, including Lincolnshire Police, were called to Woodhall Spa last weekend after man collapsed and died.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said:“We were called to the Sainsbury’s Local store in Tattershall Road, Woodhall Spa, on Saturday (February 22) following a call at 1.38pm.

“A man had suffered a medical episode and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The coroner’s office has been informed.”