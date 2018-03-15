Man denies carrying out sexual assault during massage

A Lincolnshire man today (Thursday) denied carrying out a sexual assault during a massage at his caravan.

Tony Donahue, 54, is alleged to have sexually touched a man in 20's after offering to give him a massage at his caravan in Chapel Hill.

But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Donahue insisted the touching happened with the full consent of the younger man.

Donahue also denied that a further sexual act alleged by the prosecution happened at all.

The jury were told Donahue had agreed to pay the younger man £20 to practice giving a massage.

It is alleged the younger man, who suffers from learning disabilities, repeatedly told Donahue "No" as the massage progressed.

But giving evidence Donahue insisted: "At no point during the massage did he request me to stop.

"If he had done I would have stopped straight away."

Donahue told the jury it was the younger man who initiated the sexual touching after he noticed him smiling during the massage.

Under cross examination Donahue said his shared interests with the younger man were watching the TV series Top Gear and playing on his Xbox.

The jury heard police became involved after the younger man's mother discovered text messages between her son and Donahue in December 2015.

As a result the alleged victim was interviewed by police in March 2016.

When Donahue was questioned by police in April 2016 he accepted engaging in sexual touching but insisted it was consensual and instigated by the younger man.

Donahue, of Chapel Hill caravan park, denies a single charge of sexual assault between 1 September and 20 December, 2015.

He also denies a second charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent between the same dates.

The trial continues.