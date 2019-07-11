Man arrested after ‘attacking bus’ in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old male has been arrested in Horncastle today (Thursday) on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.27am to a report of a man causing a disturbance in Horncastle.

Pictures at the scene were taken by Juliette Bretan. EMN-191107-124411001

“A bus was damaged during the incident. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Eye-witness have reported seeing a man using a garden hoe to cause damage to the bus.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added that taser was drawn but not used on the suspect.

• If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident 140 of July 11.