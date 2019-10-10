Man admits firearm charge in court appearance

A man arrested following an incident in the Lincolnshire village of New York today (Thursday) admitted a firearms charge when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Robert Farrington (65) who lived in New York, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence as a result of the incident on September 9.

Farrington, who is currently living at an address in Temple Hirst, Selby, North Yorkshire, was granted bail on condition that he does not enter Lincolnshire - except by prior appointment.

Recorder Simon King adjourned for the preparation of a probation report and Farrington will be sentenced on November 7.