Man admits causing fatal crash near Cadwell Park

A motorist today (Thursday) admitted causing a fatal crash near to Cadwell Park when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Charlie Ledbury pleaded guilty to causing the death of Margaret Patrick by dangerous driving in April last year.

Ledbury, 25, of James Street, Grimsby, also admitted causing serious injury to Deborah Sukeforth by dangerous driving.

The charges arise as a result of a fatal collision on the A153 at Tathwell on April 10, 2019 involving a Seat Ibiza driven by Ledbury.

Defence barrister Nick Worsley asked for a pre-sentence report and time to produce medical reports on Ledbury.

He said: “After the accident when Mr Ledbury was taken to hospital to be checked he had a scan which revealed a previously undetected cyst on his brain which is a life threatening condition.”

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and medical reports on Ledbury.

Ledbury was granted bail to appear back in court for sentence on Monday March 23.

Judge Hirst imposed an interim driving ban on Ledbury and told him: “You have pleaded guilty to not only serious offences, but tragic offences that will affect very many people for a desperately long period of time.

“I will adjourn sentence of your case to allow for medical reports to be provided and a pre-sentence report.

“Please don’t think that you will not receive a custodial sentence. You may very well do so.”