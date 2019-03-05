Lincolnshire Police warning of scam calls made by fake TalkTalk official

Police are warning residents of a scam in which a person is calling people claiming to be from TalkTalk the phone, broadband and TV service provider.

The telephone call states that your IP address is insecure and gives you steps on how to make it more secure.

The caller requests that apps are downloaded to an electronic device and through this they gain access to your online banking and request money to be transferred.

In an incident reported to the police, money has been successfully transferred and this investigation continues.

Lincolnshire Detective Constable Nicola Paradowski said: “We would advise members of the public to be vigilant of phone scams and ensure their relatives, friends and neighbours are aware that opportunistic criminals operate in this way.

“Scammers are sophisticated criminals who target all members of society. If you have been a victim of any scam or fraud, please call us as soon as you can to report it. Please do not feel embarrassed.”

For further advice on fraud and scams visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/fraud-and-scams/

To report a non-urgent crime please call 101, or call 999 in an emergency.