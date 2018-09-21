Lincolnshire Police issue warning after surge in metal thefts

Lincolnshire Police have today (Friday) urged residents to be vigilant after an increase in metal thefts across the county.

Officers are asking residents to report any suspicious sightings that could be related to metal theft - an inconvenient, costly and destructive crime.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers from Lincolnshire Police said: “When we see rising prices of scrap lead, copper and steel we often see a corresponding increase in theft.

“The sheer number of incidents we are dealing with make a pressing argument for looking at what security you have in place and making sure that you are making it difficult for these criminals.

“We will investigate thoroughly and welcome each and every piece of information you have about suspicious individuals or vehicles in your area.

“Metal theft can cause significant damage to local communities and livelihoods so please call 101 if you have any detail that could assist in our enquiries. “Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“We have a thriving farm and county watch scheme in Lincolnshire which would be nothing without the very dedicated local people who are signed up to it, and feed into it. Please speak to us if you are interested in joining, or sign up online.”

Police were called to incidents involving metal theft in Boston and Barrowby, near Grantham.

Officers are asking the community to remain vigilant and report any signs such as:

• animals seeming to have been deliberately let out

• damage to land

• locks having been tampered with

• discarded cables or cable covers

Call 101 if you have any information any incidents of metal theft.