Residents are being urged to be vigilant following two lead thefts from churches in the county in four days.

Greetham Church, three miles from Horncastle, had the lead taken from the roof sometime in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 24).

Dunston Church has also had lead stolen.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in relationship to any church is asked to call police on 101 or if you think a crime is in progress call 999.