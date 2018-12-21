It’s your chance to help shape future of policing in county

Lincolnshire residents are being asked their views on policing and crime in a county-wide study, following the success of last year’s ground breaking survey.

Everyone has the opportunity to answer questions on a range of subjects, including police funding, experience of crime, effectiveness of police response and methods of reporting incidents.

Each respondent will be invited to sign up to a special panel, called Lincolnshire’s SaferTogether Research Panel, and be invited to take part in further surveys throughout the year.

The new survey and panel has been launched by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones who said the opinions voiced will play an influential role in shaping how the county is policed.

Mr Jones said: “At the very heart of my role is ensuring that the views and priorities of the people and communities of Lincolnshire are reflected in the way our great county is policed.

“This year I have taken the decision to extend and enhance the methods of consultation to build up my understanding and appreciation of the needs, attitudes and opinions of Lincolnshire residents, when it comes to preventing and tackling crime.

“Members of the panel will be invited to provide opinions on topical and important crime and policing issues that affect our county and their views and opinions will inform the decisions I take in setting out the direction for community safety, policing and criminal justice in Lincolnshire, over both the short and the long term.”

•To complete this year’s survey go to www.lincolnshire crimeandpolicingsurvey2018.questionpro.com