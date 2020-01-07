Investigations are ongoing into spate of ‘rare’ anti social behaviour in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have released an update at 4.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday) regarding the anti social behaviour in Horncastle last night.

Inspector for the Wolds, Sarah Constantine, said: “Incidents like this are rare in Horncastle, and our officers are investigating.

“We believe that the incidents may be linked, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed them, or who has information, to contact us.”

The anti social behaviour incidents included windows being smashed, damage to cars, a fire outside a charity shop and a fire cracker being thrown into a takeaway.

