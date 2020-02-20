Information sought following bin fires in Horncastle

Wolds Division Inspector Sarah Constantine is appealing for information following a series of bin fires in Horncastle

In a statement issued this afternoon, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received calls, reporting a total of seven fires, at various locations in the town between 10.30pm and 2am on Wednesday, January 19/Thursday, January 20.

“The locations for these fires were Foundry Street; Queens Street; Linden Road; Brook Road.

“We would like anyone who saw people setting fire to the bins, has dashcam footage or any information that would help our investigation, to contact us.”

Inspector Constantine added: “We understand the public’s concerns about this series of fires and we have put on extra patrols in the town.

“It’s vital for our investigation that anyone who witnessed these incidents, or who has information, contacts us.

“I would encourage anyone who can help us find the people responsible for these fires to get in touch – your information could prove vital.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 463 of February 19.

Earlier today, Sergeant Andrew Price from Horncastle Police Station issued a statement in which he urged members of the public to report any information relating to the latest incident.

