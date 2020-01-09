Husband, wife and son face burglary trial

Four people, including a husband, wife and son, have appeared in court on charges relating to a domestic house burglary in which thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen.

David Edward Fox, 65, and his wife Sally Ann Fox, 61, both of Main Road, Saltfleetby, Martin Edward Fox, 45, of Station Road, Tumby Woodside, and Peter Brindley Robinson, 44, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby, all appeared charged with handling stolen jewellery from the burglary between April 3 and April 5, 2018.

In addition, Robinson was charged with possessing and producing cannabis and possessing amphetamines.

The three members of the Fox family entered ‘not guilty’ pleas at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), but no pleas were entered for Robinson and all four were sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on February 5.