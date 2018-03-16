Horncastle PCSO’s warning over court bailiff scam

Horncastle PCSO Jad Mohamed is warning people to be vigilant after several reports of a cold calling scam.

PCSO Mohamed said: “We are having reports of unknown persons/s telephone cold calling under the pretence of being court bailiffs who claim they are coming round to collection a large sum of money.

“However if the victim immediately pays a reduced sum, the rest of the debit will be written off.

“Please remain vigilant.”

If you have witnessed, and/or heard anything, and have information, please call 101 quoting incident number 150 of the 08/03/2018 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.