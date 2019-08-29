Horncastle drink-driver ‘was going to the aid of his daughter’

A Horncastle man was going to the aid of his daughter when he was arrested for drink driving, a court has been told.

Glen David Andrews, 61, of West Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police saw his car, an Audi A3, in Boston Road at 11pm on July 18 being driven without lights and stopped it.

After a positive breath test he was arrested and gave a reading of 44 microgrammes of alcohol. The legal limit is 35.

In mitigation, Philippa Chatterton said he had been drinking at home with no intention of going out but just before going to bed, Andrews had a phone call from his daughter to say she had been threatened by her neighbours and he had reacted ‘like any father would do’.

“He got in his car to go round and see what he could do,” she said.

Andrews was banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 12 weeks.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.