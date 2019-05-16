Horncastle drink-driver, 41, was ‘pressured’ into buying more alcohol

A Horncastle man has been banned from driving after magistrates heard he had been put under pressure by friends to go out and buy more alcohol, even though he had stopped drinking.

Aron Firth, 41, of High Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 15).

The court was told that he was seen by police at a service station in Station Road, Sutterton, where he had driven to buy alcohol at 11.45pm on April 14.

After a positive breath test, he was arrested and gave a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said he had been to a friend’s and had been drinking in the afternoon, but had stopped drinking early as he had to work the next day.

However, he was staying at the friend’s house and he and other friends put pressure on him to go out and buy more alcohol and it was then that he was arrested.

He was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.

He was also fined £350 and ordered to pay £120 in costs and charges.