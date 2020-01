A 79-year-old Haltham man accused of a two counts of raping a girl more than 40 years ago has had the case sent to crown court.

Michael Gardner, of Main Road, is also charged with 12 counts of indecent assault on the same complainant.

The offences are said to have happened between 1976 and 1979.

Gardner, who appeared before magistrates in Boston today (Wednesday), is next due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on February 5.

He was released on unconditional bail.