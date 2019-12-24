Hairdressers, beauticians and estate agents invited to learn to spot the signs of domestic abuse

Beauty professionals and estate agents across Lincolnshire are being invited to learn how to spot signs of domestic abuse.

As part of the #cutitout campaign, an awareness event in February will give professionals the tools and confidence to know what to do if they suspect a client is in trouble and to know where to safely refer their clients to get help or support.

Professionals who attend the event will be helped to spot the signs of domestic abuse, particularly the more subtle elements of coercion and control.

They will also be given advice on how to support clients, what to say, what to avoid saying, and what other support is available locally and nationally.

The event will take place in Gainsborough on the morning of Thursday February 13, and is open to people across Lincolnshire.

To register, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/83958503143