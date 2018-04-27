From Cork to Horncastle...meet Horncastle’s new police ’recruit’

Horncastle Neighbourhood Police Team had a new ‘recruit’ last week...all the way from Ireland.

Anna Moran (16 ) was on work experience and spent time with officers on patrol in the town and in the Wolds.

Anna had previously spent a similar week with GARDA in Cork.

She admitted the two were very different and says she loved the peace and quiet of Horncastle.

The Horncastle ’team’ has also hosted work experience students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Banovallum School and Lincoln College in recent weeks.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “It is great to give teenagers an insight into modern-day policing.”