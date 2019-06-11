Four injured after serious crash near Hagworthingham

Emergency services were called to Hagworthingham, near Horncastle on Monday (June 10) after a serious crash involving a car and a van on the A158.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Three people were injured in the collision.

“One woman was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

“This was called in at about 10.40am.

“The road was closed until around 3.30pm.”

If you witnessed this crash or have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 107 of June 10.

In other news, police issued an appeal for witnesses recently following a crash involving an ambulance and one other vehicle at Tattershall Lakes, on the A153 Sleaford Road.

A spokesman from the force confirmed that four people were taken to hospital, although their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding the crash outside Tattershall Lakes, call 101 quoting incident number 115 of May 29.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 115 of May 29 in the subject box.