Flooding, terrorism and pandemic flu on a new risk list for Lincolnshire

Severe flooding, pandemics and terrorism are just some of the emergency scenarios Lincolnshire could face, according to a new ‘risk register’.

The ‘2018-2021 Community Risk Register’ is aimed at helping emergency services and authorities to better be prepared for emergency scenarios.

Lincolnshire Police.

Compiled by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum (LRF), which includes emergency services, local authorities, health professionals and the voluntary sector, the register focuses on scenarios which are ‘most likely to happen’ and considers the impact these would have on the county.

From 2018-2021, the potential scenarios which are likely to cause disruption to the county are:

Pandemic flu

East coast flooding

Inland flooding

Impacts from disease / contamination

Severe weather

Loss of critical infrastructure - through widespread power cuts.

Fuel shortages

Malicious acts, including terrorism.

The register also includes details about the affects of animal diseases and maritime pollution.

Chair of the LRF, Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West from Lincolnshire Police, said: “It is so important for us to be to be thinking about issues or events which might affect Lincolnshire. It allows us to work together to look at how we could prevent, mitigate, respond to and recover from those scenarios.

“That’s not to say we are definitely expecting these to happen - it just helps us to plan and to be prepared.”

He added: “Residents can be assured that we have a continuous programme of planning, training and exercising to ensure we are prepared in the event of an emergency.”

Along with information on the risks affecting the county, the register also has advice for residents, businesses and community groups on how to prepare for an emergency.

To view the ‘risk register’ visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshireprepared