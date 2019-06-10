Fake Scottish £50 notes used in Wragby and Horncastle scam

A Horncastle PCSO is warning businesses after a scammer attempted to use a fake £50 note on two occasions in the Horncastle and Wragby areas.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We would like people to be aware of two recent incidents in Wragby and Horncastle where someone has tried to purchase small items with fake Scottish £50 notes.

“On both occasions, a male with an Irish accent and in his mid-40s attempted to purchase a sandwich and then wanted change from the £50 note.

“He was challenged on both occasions, and you do have the right to refuse any purchase or currency if you are not happy with the situation.”

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if your business encounters a similar attempted scam.