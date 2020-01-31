Enforcement officers visit Horncastle over dog mess

Enforcement officers from East Lindsey District Council visited Horncastle yesterday (Thursday) following reports about dog mess in the town.

They visited various shops and spoke to the owners, who agreed to put signs in their windows.

The signs offer advice to dog owners and remind them of their ‘responsibilities’.

During patrols, ELDC confirmed a Fixed Penalty Notice had been given to an individual who allowed a dog to defecate and failed to pick up the mess.

ELDC said: “We take these reports very seriously and our Enforcement Team employ different tactics to identify offenders and deal with them.”

Residents and local councillors have raised concerns about the amount of dog mess in various areas of the town.