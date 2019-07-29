Emergency services attend serious crash at High Toynton

Emergency services were called to Spilsby Road (A158, High Toynton, on Saturday (July 27) after a serious crash involving three vehicles.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “A collision between three vehicles happened just after the turn off for Gravel Pit Lane and Tetford Road at 5.48pm.

“One man (44) was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.”

Firefighters were also called to the scene soon after the collision occurred.

Crews from Horncastle, Louth and Woodhall Spa used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one casualty.

Firefighters also gave casualty care to three other causalities before they were handed over to EMAS.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

• Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of July 27.