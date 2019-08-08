Drinks were ‘spiked’ claims driver

A Horncastle man who was arrested after providing a positive breath test when he was stopped driving home after a party, said he believed his, and others’, drinks had been spiked at the party.

Gary Haresign, 37, of Banovallum Gardens, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a driving licence, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said Haresign crashed into a ditch in Woodhall Drive, Tattershall Thorpe as he was driving his Mercedes Vito on the B1192 on June 29 at 11.10pm.

She said he was arrested after police attended and he gave a positive breath test with a reading of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Anita Toal said Haresign had passed his test in 1999 but when he asked the DVLA for his licence a few years later, they sent him a provisional one and he had been trying to sort that out ever since.

She said he had no memory of what happened after the party but he was unwell afterwards and knew of other people who had also been unwell with similar symptoms and he thought someone had been spiking the drinks.

Haresign was banned from driving for 14 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 14 weeks. He was also fined a total of £1,000 and ordered to pay £135 in costs and charges.