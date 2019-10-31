Drink-driver crashed into a wall after falling out with girlfriend

A Horncastle man drove his VW Golf off the road into a brick wall because he said he had ‘fallen out with his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself’.

John Lee Tero, 32, of Mareham Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said he told police he had ‘drunk lots’ before the incident on the A158 Spilsby Road in the early hours of May 22, and was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken two hours after the incident.

This showed a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in his blood; the legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

Tero, who was not represented in court, told the magistrates he had been ‘in a low place at the time’ but he was now getting counselling.

He was banned from driving for a year but offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 12 weeks.

He was also fined £360 and ordered to pay £121 in costs and charges.