Dozens of dead chickens found at roadside

East Lindsey District Council is investigating after bin bags full of chicken carcasses were discovered near Alford and Spilsby.

On Thursday and Friday last week (July 11/12), ELDC’s Neighbourhoods Team picked up 20 black bin liners of chicken carcasses.

They had been dumped in a lay-by on the A16 at Swaby, near Alford, and a further load was dumped in the Tut Hole lay-by on the A16 at Spilsby.

A district council spokesman said: “Our Enforcement Team are investigating this and would like to know if you can help.

“If you have any information on who committed these offences, please call 01507 601111.”