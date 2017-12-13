Dispersal order after ‘harecoursers’ caught in county

Harecoursing reports this morning (Wednesday) have led to a dispersal order being put in place across the county.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the powers had been granted and give officers prevenatative powers in lieu of evidence to prosecute as part of the force’s Op Galileo hare coursing campaign.

It followed another tweet which said four men had been arrested for harecoursing in South Holland this morning.

Police seized three dogs and a Mitsubishi.

Anyone who sees or has information about harecoursing in the area should call the 101 non-emergency number or 999 in an emergency.