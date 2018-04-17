County figures show hare coursing decline

Lincolnshire Police are reflecting on a record breaking season for Operation Galileo - after seeing a 30% drop in hare coursing incidents across the county.

In 2017/18 – 1,365 incidents were reported by residents compared with 1,965 in 2016/17.

Lincolnshire Police revealed that this season, officers have seized 76 dogs being used for hare coursing and 45 people were arrested or reported for summons.

Another 58 people were served with dispersal notices, forcing them to leave the county and often without their dog.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor and Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

DCC Craig Naylor, said: “We have had to raise our game to tackle what had been an increasing problem in Lincolnshire and these figures show our commitment to tackling rural crime.

“Criminals no longer see Lincolnshire as an easy target as they know we will seize their dogs which are worth thousands of pounds to them.

“We’ve had some fantastic results, particularly in the last few months.

“Catching coursers in the act with the police drone, permanently re-homing dogs, getting criminal behaviour orders served on offenders which prevent them from coming back to the county with dogs and we’ve seen harsher fines.

“I’m pleased with this progress and we are already planning to build on this for next season.

“We encourage our farming community to continue working with us and thank all of them for their ongoing support, sharing of information and interest in reducing this vile crime.”

PCC Marc Jones added: “The fight against hare coursing is a crucial part of our drive to keep rural communities safe.

“I am delighted with the hard work done to provide the force with the right equipment to combat these gangs, along with the commitment and hard work of front line officers, is beginning to make a difference.

“I am confident this is just the beginning of a campaign to drive these criminals out of our communities.”