Coningsby man ‘threatened to petrol bomb a car’

A Coningsby man who threatened to petrol bomb a car and threw a bottle at a house and tried to kick the front door in, appeared to be ‘drunk or on drugs’.

Gary Gosling, 30, of Poppy Drive, admitted threatening behaviour towards a Coningsby woman when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on August 28.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that at around 9.30pm on July 9, the woman was at home sitting in the garden with her boyfriend when Gosling was seen trying to get into the passenger side of his car and shouting “Get out here”.

Gosling then threw a bottle at the house and, when told to leave, threw something else before kicking the front door and trying to force it open and threatening to petrol bomb the car.

Mr Clare said that, according to the woman, Gosling appeared to be either drunk or on drugs.

The court was told Gosling, who is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, was currently awaiting trial on other matters and so this offence was committed whilst on bail and was in breach of an existing conditional discharge.

Helen Coney, mitigating, asked the magistrates to adjourn this case until after the trial when a psychiatric report would be obtained.

Gosling was granted bail until the next hearing on September 27.