Chapel Hill man cleared of sexual assault charges

A Lincolnshire man has been cleared of sexually assaulting a younger man during a massage at his caravan.

Tony Donahue, 54, had denied sexually touching a man in his 20s after offering to give him a massage at his caravan in Chapel Hill.

Donahue, of Chapel Hill Carvan Park, walked free from Lincoln Crown Court on March 16 after a jury cleared him of sexual assault and a second charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

Giving evidence, Donahue insisted the touching had occurred with the full consent of the younger man.

Donahue also denied that a further sexual act alleged by the prosecution happened at all.

The jury were told Donahue had agreed to pay the younger man £20 to practice giving a massage.

It was alleged the younger man, who suffers from learning disabilities, repeatedly told Donahue “No” as the massage progressed.

But giving evidence Donahue insisted: “At no point during the massage did he request me to stop.

“If he had done I would have stopped straight away.”

Donahue told the jury it was the younger man who initiated the sexual touching after he noticed him smiling during the massage.

Under cross examination Donahue said his shared interests with the younger man were watching the TV series Top Gear and playing on his Xbox.

The jury heard police became involved after the younger man’s mother discovered text messages between her son and Donahue in December 2015.

As a result the alleged victim was interviewed by police in March 2016.

When Donahue was questioned by police in April 2016, he accepted engaging in sexual touching but insisted it was consensual and instigated by the younger man.