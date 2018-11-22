CCTV will be installed after charity shop bins emptied in Horncastle

Horncastle Police say more CCTV cameras will be installed in the town after recent reports of criminal damage.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have received reports, the commercial bins, behind the Sue Ryder and Age UK charity shops, High Street, Horncastle, are being targeted, by unknown person(s) who are emptying the contents, resulting in broken glass and litter on to the footpath, and unauthorised rubbish is also being fly tipped in the bins.

“This behaviour constitutes a number of offences.

“Access to the area is via a passageway between the buildings or, the Conging Street, Co-Op carpark.

“To safeguard the area, CCTV is being erected.”

• If you have witnessed, and/or heard anything suspicious, and have information, call 101 quoting incident number 357 of November 15.

You can also call Crime Stoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.