CCTV released after theft of bank card in Alford

Police are appealing for help to identify this man following a theft of bank card in the Alford area.

Between midnight and 10am on January 13, a purse was stolen from a house party on Parsons Lane, Alford, with bank cards then being used several times in the Alford area.

If you recognise this man, who may have been at the house party, please get in touch as he will be able to help us.

If you know anything about the incident, or know the whereabouts of a handbag and purse that could be relevant to police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident 307 of 13 January to our call-taker.