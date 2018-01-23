CCTV released after theft from elderly shopper in Horncastle Tesco

Police in Horncastle are appealing for help in identifying this man and woman as they may be able to assist with an investigation into a theft of a handbag.

On Friday January 19, a man and woman have entered the Tesco store on Watermill Road, Horncastle. They have followed an elderly woman around, before slicing open the victim’s bag for life while she had walked away. The offenders have then removed the victim’s handbag and left the store.

Do you recognise these people?

The woman was described as tanned, slim build, with a dark coloured coat.

The man was described as tanned, medium build, with a dark coloured flat cap, dark coat with grey sleeves and blue jeans.

If you saw anything, or know who the man and woman pictured are, please call 101 quoting incident 236 of 19 January.